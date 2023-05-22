Spectacular Impromptu Dance Performance Amazes Fans Waiting for Beyonce to Take the Stage in Edinburgh

Fans waiting for Beyonce to take the stage in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Saturday, May 20, cheered for a man who busted out some impressive dance moves to pass the time.

Video footage shared on TikTok by Emma Neilson captured the moment the young man started dancing on the floor of Murrayfield Stadium.

Neilson shared the video with the caption: “Beyonce’s unofficial warm-up was phenomenal!”

Neilson told Storyful she thought the man dancing was “clearly a professional dancer.” He can be seen in the footage capturing the enthusiastic attention of fellow concertgoers.

“He really boosted the energy from the crowd,” she said Credit: Emma Neilson via Storyful