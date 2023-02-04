Spectacular Icicles Form Under Niagara Falls in Arctic Blast

Icicles and snow-capped rocks could be seen at the base of the Niagara Falls after a polar air mass swept over eastern Canada, on Friday, February 3.

Footage taken by Lydia McManagan shows icicles and snow covering portions of the base beneath the gushing falls.

McManagan told Storyful, “This video was taken at Niagara Falls during the ‘Journey Behind the Falls’ self guided tour. We had a 180 degree view of the falls from the viewing deck in chilling -14 degree weather.”

Environment Canada said Ontario wind chill temperatures dropped to -42°C (-43.6°F) on February 3. Ontario and parts of Quebec and New Brunswick were under extreme cold warnings on February 4, as the polar air mass continued to pass over eastern Canada. Credit: Lydia McManagan via Storyful