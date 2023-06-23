Special Olympics Maryland holds annual Torch Gala

Special Olympics Maryland will hold its 2023 Summer Games this weekend at Towson University. On Thursday, they kicked off the weekend with the Torch Gala. Each year at the gala, champions are honored whose support helps raise awareness and much-needed funds for Special Olympics Maryland and its athletes. Dan Joerres, president and general manager of WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio and 98 Rock, accepted the organization's first-ever "Founders Champion Award" for his commitment and dedication to Special Olympics.