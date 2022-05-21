Special Olympics athletes gather in Sacramento for first event since in more than 2 years
More than 200 Special Olympics athletes hit the track at Kennedy High School in Sacramento for their first unified event since 2019. “It brings me a lot of joy that my students are recognized for more than their disability,” said Chloe Stidger, a Kennedy High special education teacher. George Zinner, an adaptive physical education teacher with the Sacramento City Unified School District, appreciates the feeling of normalcy with competitions returning for the first time in more than two years.