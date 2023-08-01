Special Counsel Announces Trump Charges Over 2020 US Election

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on four felony counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, after a grand jury examined his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result

The indictment alleges that Trump and his co-conspirators attempted to convince Vice President Mike Pence to “use his ceremonial role at the January 6 certification proceeding to fraudulently alter the election results" media reported.

US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, who has been leading the investigation, said: “The attack on our nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy. As described in the indictment, it was fueled by lies — lies by the defendant targeted at obstructing a bedrock function of the U.S. government: the nation’s process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential election.”

Trump’s campaign has described the charges as “fake” and “election interference” in an effort to stop his 2024 presidential bid.

Trump has been summoned to appear in court on Thursday in Washington DC before a judge. The former president is already scheduled to appear in two separate trials next year, during the 2024 election season. Credit: US Dept of Justice via Storyful