SPCA Tampa Bay Day of Giving | Morning Blend

The Canadian Press

Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th