SPCA Tampa Bay Day of Giving | Morning Blend
When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,
Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t
CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.
After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all
One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.
CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.
PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e
The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.
PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in Los Angeles' four-goal second period, and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 Monday night. “Had a couple of chances there and it was nice to get two goals tonight,” Gundstrom said. “I just try to stay open. It’s always fun to score.” Gabriel Vilardi, Anze Kopitar and Arthur Kaliyev also scored for the Kings, who have won three of four. Jonathan Quick stopped 27 shots. Alexey Toropchenko scored for St. Louis, which has lost five straight in
As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s
The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L
The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.
Canada has lived up to its ranking of third in the world by making the final four at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, with No. 1 England awaiting it in the semifinal this weekend. The Canadian women have got there the hard way, putting day jobs aside and fundraising to pay bills while England players are on professional contracts from the Rugby Football Union, their governing body. The Canadians say their commitment to the cause has only brought them closer, on and off the field. "A lot of th
Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea
A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo