Spartans, Wolverines turn focus toward Big Ten Basketball Tournament
With the regular season behind them, Michigan State and Michigan turn their focus toward the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament in Chicago.
Ricky Davis and Bob Sura walked so Antetokounmpo could run.
Professional big mountain skier Owen Leeper filmed the moment he was caught in an avalanche in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Richard Williams told the TV show "Good Morning Britain" that Smith was justified in slapping Chris Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Kostyuk has been critical of Russian players who have not condemned the invasion of Ukraine
Extending Detroit Mercy's season solely to let Antoine Davis pass Pete Maravich as college basketball's all-time scoring king would feel wrong.
Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Reaction from the Bahrain Grand Prix as Fernando Alonso claims stunning podium and Max Verstappen cruises to victory - but Christian Horner errs on side of caution ahead of Saudi Arabia
When did it become a legal requirement for all major sporting broadcasts to begin with a portentous poem? This was the inevitable opening to Sky Sports’ coverage of the Bahrain Grand Prix, kicking off its 11th year of coverage and 90 minutes of pre-race froth with something for everyone.
The longer the Canucks use the term “retool” and avoid a full rebuild, they will risk floating in mediocrity.
The top players in women's basketball are choosing between earning maximum salaries and competing for titles, and the hard salary cap may be to blame.
The top of the NFL draft looks due for a shake-up with several teams in need of a quarterback having the means and motivation to deal up to No. 1.
It would appear that allowing male bodied athletes to compete against females is now a human right. Or that is the judgment of a court in Minnesota. It has just ruled that USA Powerlifting must allow transgender athletes to compete in the women's division.
The Clippers allowed the Grizzlies to score 51 points in the third quarter before Paul George and Kawhi Leonard took command to end their five-game losing streak.
Mohamed Salah scored twice as he became the Reds record Premier League scorer.
The final day of the men's college basketball regular season had highs and lows. A look at the biggest winners and losers entering the postseason.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was set to fall one rebound short of a triple-double, before curiously setting himself up for a 10th board.
"Everybody keep praying because he isn't out of the woods yet, but he is doing better," said fellow moonshiner Richard Landry
With the Lightning trailing the Sabres 4-1, coach Jon Cooper benched Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point for the entire third period.
Transgender athletes must be allowed to compete in the women’s division of USA Powerlifting following a decision in a discrimination court case.