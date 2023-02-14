Sparrow Hospital official gives emotional update on those injured in MSU mass shooting

CBC

Residents in Orléans and neighbouring communities awoke early Monday morning when an explosion occurred at a home under construction. Emergency services began receiving calls around 6:18 a.m. from an area near Tenth Line Road. At least 12 people were injured, with two taken to the trauma centre in serious but stable condition, while three were taken to hospital in stable condition and seven others were treated at the scene and released, according to Superintendent Kane Newell with Ottawa Paramed