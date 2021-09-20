Spanish Troops Respond to Aftermath of La Palma Volcanic Eruption

The Spanish government dispatched the Guardia Civil to help residents as the Cumbre Vieja volcanic eruption on La Palma island continued to affect local villages, as seen in footage released on Monday, September 20.

This footage filmed by Spain’s Civil Guard, the Guardia Civil, shows an emergency worker rescuing animals from areas impacted by the eruption. The second clip is an aerial view showing smoke plumes at the volcanic site.

According to local officials, about 5,500 residents in the town of Tazacorte were evacuated as of Monday afternoon. On Sunday, the Civil Guard had expected to evacuate between 5,000 to 10,000 people from surrounding areas.

All airports and flights were under normal operations as of Monday, Spanish air navigation manager ENAIRE announced. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful