STORY: The European soccer powerhouse sought to make their mark in Group E with an unrelenting pursuit of goals against a Costa Rican side that posed no threat, taking the points with ease. Team Spain's fans said they were unsure of their young side before they watched the team light up the scoreboard at the Al Thumama Stadium seven times, but they feel more confident now.

Jose Miguel from Santander, Spain said, "We think we can get to the World Cup final. We will do it."

Costa Rica fans said they felt battered, but remained upbeat as they look forward to facing Japan and Germany, the other two teams in Group E.