Spanish rescuers search sea for missing toddler

Thousands of women in Spain rallied across the country against male violence on Friday.

On the island of Tenerife, protesters held signs reading “no more violence against women' and called for justice.

It comes a day after rescuers found the body of a 6-year-old girl weighed down in the sea at a depth of over 1,000 yards.

Fingerprint checks confirmed that the body was that of 6-year-old Olivia,

who went missing with her one-year-old sister Anna.

Their father, Tomas G, still missing, has become the main suspect in the disappearance, after he failed to return the girls to their mother at the end of April.

His boat was found drifting near where Olivia’s body was discovered.

Meanwhile, the police are still searching for Anna.

In Tenerife, where the family used to live, officials and residents observed a minute of silence.

Protester Nuria Fernandez demonstrated with others in front of the town hall.

“We are here to denounce the situation that happens more often than it should, and to say that enough is enough, and that we have to protect women and children, the children who are victims of male violence, enough is enough.”

Over 1,000 women have been killed by their partners or former partners, since a dedicated register was created in 2003, and 39 children have died during attacks on their mothers since 2013.

Spain’s left-wing government has put women’s rights at the top of its political agenda, as prime minister Pedro Sanchez calls the case a result of “sexist violence.”