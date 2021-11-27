Spanish police protest plan to reform unconstitutional "gag law"
Critics of the Citizens Security Law passed by the previous conservative government in 2015 say it gives too much power to security forces.
Critics of the Citizens Security Law passed by the previous conservative government in 2015 say it gives too much power to security forces.
The Mariners haven't made the postseason since 2001.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
In a tight game between the top-five teams in Las Vegas, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren each showed why they could be the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
The Mets dropped over $100 million to bring in three key free agents Friday.
Dalton Del Don helps with all your sit-start questions for every Week 12 matchup on tap.
Get your DFS lineups ready with TJ Hernandez's Week 12 deep-dive.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
When you can’t throw punches... throw gloves?
Evander Kane's return is looming, which creates a perplexing situation for fantasy hockey managers.
Nurse assessed his team's play through the first 20 games of the season.
The NBA also warned LeBron James for using profane language when describing his one-game suspension.
The Toronto Raptors point guard has joined a few of his teammates in taking a leap forward this season. Amit Mann and Imman Adan discuss where the 27-year-old has improved his game.
"Any questions?" In a shortened 12-hole version, Brooks Koepka rolled over Bryson DeChambeau in Las Vegas.
Everson Griffen refused to come out of his home for several hours on Wednesday, and is now receiving care at a mental health facility.
LONDON (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of Patrick Vieira in the battle of the English Premier League greats-turned-managers as goals from Matt Targett and John McGinn secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Two of the finest midfielders of their generation went head-to-head on the touchline for the first time in a competitive match and it was Gerrard who was able to celebrate a second straight victory since leaving Rangers for Villa. A 15th-minute strike by Targett,
Justin Kripps and Cam Stones helped deny a medal podium sweep by Germany in two-man bobsleigh with a bronze performance on Saturday in Innsbruck, Austria. The Canadian tandem posted a time of one minute 43.96 seconds, 48-100ths behind the victorious Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis (1:43.48), the reigning Olympic champions who prevailed for the second time this season on the World Cup circuit. Their teammates, Johannes Lochner and Christian Rasp, were second in 1:43.84. Latvia and Great B
Diogo Jota celebrated his early goal by sitting on the Anfield turf, crossing his legs and pretending to play on a gaming console. Liverpool simply toyed with Southampton in the English Premier League on Saturday. In another masterful display by the best attack in the league, Liverpool swept to a 4-0 win. It has scored at least two goals in its last 17 games in all competitions. Needless to say, Jürgen Klopp’s ruthless team is comfortably the top scorer in the Premier League with 39 — no other s
Can Michigan beat Ohio State in the Big House? Get updates on that Big Ten showdown and more from the final Saturday of the 2021 college football regular season.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand. The NHL announced the punishment on Saturday. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league's collective bargaining agreement with the players' union. Panarin and Marchand were standing in front of their respective benches when the glove-throwing episode occurred during the third period of New York's 5-2 victory at Boston on Friday. Panarin was as