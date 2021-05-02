Spanish police bust gang smuggling 7 tonnes of hashish
A gang trying to smuggle seven tonnes of hashish into Spain was intercepted in one of the country's largest drugs busts this year, Spanish police said on Sunday (May 2).
Three members of the gang were detained after two police patrols stopped a converted tug boat at sea off southern Spain back in mid-April.
It was laden with 200 packets of hashish.
Authorities have only just released footage of the boat carrying the drugs.
Spanish, Dutch, and French police had been investigating the drugs gang since March 2020.
Spanish police said it had previously smuggled large quantities of hashish into various other countries - without specifying which.
The Civil Guard said in a statement that the operation, quote, "reduces the activity of criminal organizations based in the Straits of Gibraltar."
Police said the gang operates out of the southern Spanish city of Huelva.
But they did not give the nationalities of those arrested.