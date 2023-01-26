Spanish Police Arrest Suspect After Deadly Machete Attack on Churches

Spanish police arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring several others in a machete attack at two churches in Algeciras, southern Spain, on Wednesday, January 25.

Spanish reports said the suspect was a 25-year-old Moroccan man. Police said they were treating the incident as a “jihadist attack”.

Police named the man who died as Diego Valencia, who was said to be a sacristan. The parish priest of one of the churches, Antonio Rodriguez, was wounded. El Pais said his condition was serious but stable.

The president of Andalusia’s government, Juan Manuel Moreno, condemned the attacks and called them “terrible and heartbreaking”. Credit: Guardia Civil via Storyful

