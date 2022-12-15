Spanish inmates craft Christmas 'pooper' figures

STORY: These clay ‘pooper’ figurines were made by Spanish inmates

[Figueres, Spain]

The ‘caganer’ (pooper) figures are a popular Christmas tradition in Catalonia

Historically they represented shepherds hidden among nativity scenes, to be spotted by family and friends

Now they include famous celebrities and world leaders

These figures were created by about 70 inmates at the Puig de les Basses prison

who worked four-hour shifts throughout the year to mould, bake, polish and paint the figures

[David Fernandez / Inmate]

“How do I feel? I feel like an elf. I feel very good working all year to get the job done and spread illusion. It’s very cool. It's something from deep inside.”