Spanish Firefighters Carry ‘Tired’ Dog From Hiking Trail on Stretcher

Spanish firefighters rescued an exhausted dog that had been walking with its family in the Serra Gelada area of the Alicante Province on Friday, September 29, fire officials said.

Photos posted to X by the Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante show rescue workers putting a harness on the dog and transporting it on a stretcher.

The dog had been suffering from pain in its hind legs that prevented it from walking further, firefighters said. After lifting the dog onto the stretcher, rescue workers transported it to the family’s vehicle, local media reported, citing fire officials. Credit: Consorcio Provincial Bomberos Alicante via Storyful