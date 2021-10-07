Spanish Authorities Respond to Ongoing Eruptions at La Palma Volcano

Eruptions were ongoing at the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma as of Thursday, October 7.

Video shared on Twitter by Spain’s national police shows specialized TEDAX-NRBQ technicians in La Palma taking measurements of air quality, according to the tweet.

TEDAX-NRBQ members are trained to properly handle explosive materials, according to the official website of the national police.

Crews from Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) and Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN) Spain were also on the scene, police said.

La Palma airport was closed early on Thursday due to what airport operator Aena said were accumulations of volcanic ash. Credit: Policia Nacional via Storyful