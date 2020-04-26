Spain's kids taste of freedom after six-week lockdown

This is the first taste of freedom for Oliver, Hugo and Abel Sanchez after six weeks of lockdown in Madrid.

Spain's kids can finally leave their homes for the first time on Sunday (April 26) since the state of emergency was declared on March 14.

ABEL SANCHEZ, 14, SAYING:

"We appreciate being able to go out because staying home it was getting very boring, even though we have the playstation and we can talk to our friends on WhatsApp and video-calls, it is good to be able to go out and have some fresh air because we were feeling a bit overwhelmed at home."

Children under the age of 14 are now being allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity per day between 9am and 9pm, staying up to half a mile from their homes.

Adults can accompany up to three children, who will not be allowed to use playparks and must adhere to social distancing guidelines, still remaining at least six feet from other people.

Authorities urged parents be responsible and follow guidelines.

Top police officials also cautioned that children must stick to the rules.

Spain on Sunday recorded the lowest number of coronavirus deaths in over a month, with 288 deaths in the previous 24 hours.