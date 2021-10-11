Spain's Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spews Lava Amid Ongoing Eruptions

Spain’s Cumbre Vieja volcano on the island of La Palma, spewed lava amid continued eruptions on the night of October 11, 22 days after eruptions began on the Canary Island of La Palma.

By October 11, lava flows had “affected” 1,281 buildings and ​​591.1 hectares, according to El Pais.

One stream of lava caused a fire in a cement plant forcing almost 3,000 residents into lockdown until the air quality in the area could be analyzed. Credit: Idafe.com via Storyful