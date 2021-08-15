Spain's Cordoba swelters in heat wave

Currently, the record is held by the 46.9 Celsius degrees recorded at Cordoba airport on July 13, 2017, according to Spain's weather forecast agency AEMET.

The second heat wave of the summer forced Spaniards to avoid midday hours in the sun and look for water to refresh themselves.

Temperatures reached 41.8 degrees Celsius (107.24 Fahrenheit) at 1200GMT, according to AEMET data, although it could still rise in the afternoon. Thermometres in Cordoba city centre gave readings as high as 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit).