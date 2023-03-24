Spain grapples with first major wildfire of year

Reuters Videos

STORY: Firefighters using 18 planes and helicopters worked throughout the night and on Friday to tackle the blaze near the village of Villanueva de Viver, in the Valencia region.

Emergency services evacuated eight communities, the regional head of interior affairs, Gabriela Bravo, said.

Some of the evacuees were afraid the flames could reach their homes, but authorities said the blaze did not reach the villages so far.

An unusually dry winter across parts of the south of the European continent has reduced moisture in the soil and raised fears of a repeat of 2022, when 785,000 hectares were destroyed in Europe - more than double the annual average for the past 16 years, according to European Commission (EC) statistics.

Latest Stories

  • Snowy, icy storm knocking on Ontario’s door to start the weekend

    Get ready for another round of travel issues across parts of Ontario this weekend as a robust storm crosses the border.

  • Dam in northern Arizona overflows, flooding the valley and prompting evacuations

    A dam in northern Arizona has burst its banks, flooding the valley and prompting evacuationsYavapai County Flood Control District

  • Amid deluge, California farmers flood their fields in order to save them

    When Don Cameron first intentionally flooded his central California farm in 2011, pumping excess stormwater onto his fields, fellow growers told him he was crazy. With the drought-stricken state suddenly inundated by a series of rainstorms, California's outdated infrastructure has let much of the stormwater drain into the Pacific Ocean. Cameron estimated his operation is returning 8,000 to 9,000 acre-feet of water back to the ground monthly during this exceptionally wet year, from both rainwater and melted snowpack.

  • 50 million people under severe weather alert after California tornadoes, mudslides

    More than 50 million people across a large swath of the nation were on alert Thursday for tornados, large hail, damaging winds and flooding after a severe weather outbreak spawned by a "bomb cyclone" in California moved east, leaving a wake of destruction from mudslides, tree-toppling gusts and the largest twister to hit the Los Angeles area in 40 years. Residents of Texas and Oklahoma and up to Pennsylvania are bracing for large hail, flooding and tornadoes Thursday night. The wild weather system is the same one that blew in from the Pacific Ocean in Northern California as a "bomb cyclone," packing powerful winds that toppled more than 700 trees in San Francisco and killed at least five people in the Bay Area who were either struck by falling limbs or uprooted trees, officials said.

  • 5 killed, train derailed as 'bomb cyclone' hits California

    A "bomb cyclone" is wreaking havoc across an already soaked California, killing at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area, including four hit by falling trees or limbs, officials said. A dramatic drop in atmospheric pressure triggered the so-called bomb cyclone that swept in from the Pacific Ocean and clobbered the San Francisco area. The storm packed heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 90 mph that knocked down trees, blocking major roadways and highways, officials said.

  • Spring kick off to bring 20 mm rain and 20 cm snow to Ontario and Quebec

    Spring may feel like it’s on hold for many in Ontario and parts of southern Quebec this weekend as another messy system brings more rain, snow, and ice to the provinces.

  • Roadways Flood in Central Arizona Following Storm

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued multiple flood warnings across central Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, after storms passed through the region.Footage posted to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter page shows floodwaters streaming across a road near Wittmann, Arizona.The sheriff’s office said the road was closed and advised the public to avoid the area and not to drive through flooded roads. Credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • 22 million at risk of flooding from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania; severe storms threaten South

    The stormy weather pattern across much of the United States shows no signs of abating over the next couple of days as we head into the weekend.

  • Wintry weather holds firm as rounds of heavy snow blanket Atlantic Canada

    Winter might be over, but the snow continues to pile up across Atlantic Canada, with the first in a series of storms set to arrive on Thursday

  • Is California still in a drought? Map shows latest conditions ahead of more rain, snow

    California’s drought conditions show vast improvement over the last three months.

  • Northern California Farmers losing tens of thousands of dollars in produce due to storm damage

    The spring season rolled in with a loss at the Azolla Farm in Pleasant Grove as the winter storms ravaged their crops. Scrivner Hoppe-Glosser, who has been a farmer for 12 years, shared photos and videos of his flooded farm, which he says stayed consistently underwater for 20 days. "We estimate the loss from the floods [is] about $35,000 and that's on the low end, " Hoppe-Glosser said.

  • The Northern Lights may still shine across Canada tonight

    After an absolutely amazing display of the Aurora Borealis stretched across Canada Thursday night, the Northern Lights may return tonight.

  • California Road Reopens Weeks After Snow Forced Closure

    A California road reopened on Friday, March 24, weeks after heavy snow and avalanches forced crews to close it down.According to the California Department of Transportation, crews would escort travelers on US 395 between Lee Vining, California, and the junction with SR 167 beginning on March 24.Footage posted online shows a helicopter flying over a snow-covered area.The department said US 395 was closed after an “unknown number of avalanches” between February 25 and 28 buried a part of the highway in 30 to 40 feet of snow and debris. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful

  • 2022 BMW 330e xDrive Long-Term Update: Winter Wunderkind

    Michigan has experienced an uncharacteristically mild winter. A late-season burst of snow gives Byron a chance to test out the 330e's snow tires.

  • Damage, injuries after Los Angeles area’s strongest tornado in 40 years

    Two tornadoes touched down in southern California this week. One was the Los Angeles metro area’s strongest tornado since 1983.

  • Snow, floods makes travel treacherous in California as winter storm targets the Plains, Midwest

    A winter storm was bearing down o parts of California, as well as the Plains and Midwest on Wednesday. Latest updates.

  • City tackles more than 1,000 service requests as water pools near storm drains

    Jamie Ruff says he received an upsetting call from his wife last week. In a bid to avoid a large pool of water covering a sidewalk in Marda Loop, near 35th Avenue and 20th Street S.W., she'd climbed into a snowbank and mistakenly fallen in, drenching her clothes in the process. Ruff immediately called the city. The buildup was coming from a blocked storm drain, and as temperatures warm and the snow blanketing the city continues to melt, the run-off had nowhere to go. After a few days of inaction

  • When everyone sounds like a weather forecaster, whom should you trust?

    Amateur weather forecasters tend to make more aggressive predictions, which can help residents quickly adapt to bad storms. But the strategy can be risky.

  • When is it going to rain again in South Florida? Here’s what the forecast says

    A front along the Florida peninsula could bring showers.

  • Snowfall warning issued for P.E.I.

    Prince Edward Islanders can expect to wake up to a significant amount of snow on the ground Friday morning. Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for all three P.E.I. counties. The forecast is for 15 centimetres of snow, which puts it just above the snowfall warning criteria The snow is expected to make for poor driving conditions Thursday night. "As we get into the mid to late evening that's when conditions will really start to deteriorate," said CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland. "It wi