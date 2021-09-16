SpaceX Rocket Lights Up Sky Over South Carolina

SpaceX successfully launched four civilians into space on the evening of September 15, in a historic mission from Florida’s Kennedy Space Centre.

This footage, filmed Adrian Kemp in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, shows the rocket streaking across the sky, as the fully automated Crew Dragon spacecraft takes off.

According to the mission’s official website, Inspiration4 – the first spaceflight without a professional astronaut on board – is carrying an entrepreneur, a childhood cancer survivor and two sweepstake winners.

The flight is set to “make a low earth orbit” over three days before splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: Adrian Kemp via Storyful