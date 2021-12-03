SpaceX Launches Dozens of Satellites Into Orbit

SpaceX launched dozens of satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on the evening of Thursday, December 9, lighting up the sky over parts of Florida.

SpaceX said the rocket carried 48 Starlink satellites along with two spacecraft belonging to the firm BlackSky. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This video, taken close to the launch site in the Port Canaveral area, shows the launch shortly after 6pm on Thursday. Credit: Jenny Van Brunt via Storyful