SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Seen From Plane Over Central Florida

SpaceX launched dozens of satellites into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on the evening of Thursday, December 2, lighting up the sky over parts of Florida.

In total, the rocket carried 48 Starlink satellites along with two spacecraft belonging to the firm BlackSky. The Falcon 9 lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This video, taken from a plane descending towards Fort Myers airport, shows a fireball in the sky shortly after the launch on Thursday. Credit: Glen Baxby via Storyful