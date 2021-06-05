SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft Successfully Docks to International Space Station
SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft successfully docked to the International Space Station (ISS) in the early hours of June 5, NASA announced.
NASA said this footage shows the moment the Dragon spacecraft autonomously docked to the Harmony module on the ISS.
The capsule delivered research and crew supplies as well as solar arrays, which provide electrical power for research and science investigations. Credit: International Space Station via Storyful