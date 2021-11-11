SpaceX Dragon Capsule Blasts Off From Kennedy Space Center

Onlookers cheered and clapped as NASA and SpaceX successfully launched a crew of four astronauts from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, to the International Space Station on November 10.

The mission, called Crew-3, is carrying three NASA astronauts — Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, and Kayla Barron — and one German astronaut, Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.

The mission’s astronauts will replace a crew that landed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday

This footage, filmed by Shivani Mohini, shows the moment of take-off. Crowds can be heard cheering as the rocket launched into the night sky. Credit: Shivani Mohini via Storyful