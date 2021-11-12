SpaceX Crew Lands at International Space Station Ahead of Schedule

NASA SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts landed at the International Space Station on November 11.

The Dragon Endurance spaceship docked at the station 30 minutes before schedule, at 6:32 p.m. EST, NASA reported.

The crew, NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer were welcomed by the Expedition 66 crew as they floated into the cabin of the station.

They will remain on the station until April 2022. Credit: NASA via Storyful