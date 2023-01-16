Space X Falcon Heavy Launch Seen From Aircraft Over Atlantic Ocean

Passengers on a plane over the Atlantic Ocean were treated to a view of SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch on Sunday, January 15.

US media reported the rocket was delivering a military communications satellite, along with a maneuverable payload carrier hosting five classified technology demonstration packages, to orbit for the US military.

SpaceX said the USSF-67 mission “was the second launch and landing of these Falcon Heavy side boosters.”

Video recorded by Egor Nesterenko shows the rocket soaring in the sky with a large smoke trail. Nesterenko told Storyful he was on a flight from Toronto, Canada, to Bermuda. Credit: Egor Nesterenko via Storyful