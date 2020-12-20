Space savers should be picked up by 7 a.m. Sunday
As of Saturday night, chairs, desks, cones, tires are all still being used as space savers.
Talk about a statement knockout.
Charlie Woods already looks like a pro at the PNC Championship.
Marcus Peters denied spitting at Jarvis Landry during Monday's game.
Jeff Capel said earlier this month that he felt uneasy about playing while COVID-19 cases are spiking across the country.
Complete positional rankings to prepare you for your semifinal matchup.
Drew Brees is expected to return in Week 15, but it might not matter against Patrick Mahomes and the deadly Kansas City Chiefs offense.
Two Canadians were honoured at this year's Sports Illustrated Awards. Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was named of the winner of the "Breakout of the Year" award, while Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was the recipient of the "Play of the Year" award after his goal in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars. Murray, the native of Kitchener, Ont., led the Nuggets to an upset of the favoured Los Angeles Clippers in the second round of the NBA playoffs in Orlando, Fla. The Nuggets would lose to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, but not before Murray made a highlight-reel layup in Game 4 of the series. The layup drew comparisons to Michael Jordan's own from Game 2 of the 1991 NBA Finals between Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. "You dream of being great," Murray said following the award announcement. "You dream of being the best version of yourself. So, I don't see myself stopping there." Stamkos, from Markham, Ont., only played fewer than three minutes in the NHL playoffs as he was nursing a core muscle injury. His lone appearance came in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against Dallas, where he scored on a sharp angle shot Stars' goaltender Anton Khudobin to give his team a 2-0 lead in the first period. The Lightning went on to win the game, and the series. "I'm not a huge believer of those 'meant to be' moments," Stamkos said. "But that was truly one of those moments for me." Earlier this month, Quebecer Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was among five athletes to be named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year. Following a Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs, he worked at a long-term care facility as a frontline worker amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Teammate Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James, Breonna Stewart and Naomi Osaka were the four other athletes who also received the honour. This year's awards are being held online through a variety of platforms, including Facebook, Twitch and Twitter. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020. The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball payrolls plunged to $1.75 billion during the pandemic-shortened season from $4.22 billion, and the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers led with $98.6 million — the smallest for the top spender in 20 years.Base wages for 40-man rosters tumbled to $1.54 billion, according to information sent from Major League Baseball to teams on Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press. That was down from $3.99 billion in 2019.Prorated portions of signing bonuses totalled $120.6 million, down slightly from $122.8 million. Earned bonuses fell to $25 million from $26.9 million.Buyouts of unexercised 2021 options came to $58.2 million, more than double the $26.9 million for buyouts of unexercised 2020 options, a sign of expense-cutting amid the revenue loss.Los Angeles won its first title since 1988 as it topped spending for the first time since 2017, when the Dodgers led for the fourth year in a row. The total had not been that low of the top spender since the New York Yankees in 2000 at $95.3 million.The Yankees, at $83.6 million, were No. 2 for the second straight season. The New York Mets were third at $83.4 million in their final season of ownership by the Wilpon and Katz families, up from 12th and their highest since they were second in 2009. The Mets were purchased last month by hedge fund manager Steven Cohen, who is boosting payroll higher for next year.Houston was fourth at $81.4 million, up from eighth, followed by the Chicago Cubs at $80.6 million, down from third.San Diego was sixth at $76.3 million, followed by Washington ($76.2 million), Texas ($75.2 million) and the Los Angeles Angels ($69.9 million),Boston, two years removed from a World Series title, dropped from first to 13th at $63.3 million after trading stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers.AL champion Tampa Bay was 28th at $29.4 million, ahead of only Pittsburgh ($24.1 million) and Baltimore ($23.5 million).Base salaries were reduced by 60/162 due the shortened schedule as part of an agreement between MLB and the players’ association following the interruption of spring training by the novel coronavirus. The season’s start was delayed from March 26 to July 23, and each team’s schedule cut from 162 games to 60.If full salaries had been paid and a complete schedule played with the usual average of callups from the minors, payrolls likely would have increased by 4% from 2019.While the luxury tax was suspended, three teams projected to finish over the $208 million tax threshold, based on full payrolls by average annual value and including benefits and a COVID credit of at least $1.5 million per club: the Yankees ($239.8 million), Houston ($224.3 million) and the Chicago Cubs ($216.3 million).New York and Chicago, both over for the second straight year, would have paid at 30% of the amount above $208 million up until $228 million, and the Yankees would have paid 42% in the amount over $228 million. Houston would have paid at a 20% amount on its overage.The Yankees avoided what would have been a full tax bill of $10,965,773 according to AP’s calculation, the Astros $3,263,801 and the Cubs $2,480,775. If they had paid on a prorated 60/162 share, the Yankees would have owed $4,061,397, the Astros $1,208,815 and the Cubs $918,805.Still, each of those teams will have the compensation rate of a luxury tax-paying club if it signs a free agent who turned down a qualifying offer from another team: Each would forfeit its second- and fifth-highest picks in the 2021 amateur draft and lose $1 million of international amateur signing bonus pool allotment.Philadelphia was just under the tax threshold at $207.3 million and the Dodgers at $204.6 million.Boston dropped to $184.9 million after paying a Red Sox record $13.4 million luxury tax in 2019, when the team failed make the playoffs.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRonald Blum, The Associated Press
Pittsburgh's flaws have been exposed as the season has worn on, while the Browns and Ravens have started to round into form ahead of the playoffs.
The game is a College Football Playoff semifinal. Players' families would have been unable to attend the game due to California rules.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without a punter at Baltimore on Sunday.Logan Cooke didn't make the trip Saturday evening because of an undisclosed illness and was eventually ruled out. Jacksonville initially listed Cooke as questionable before downgrading him 90 minutes later.It's unclear what the Jaguars (1-12) will do without Cooke. Because they don't have a backup punter on the roster or the practice squad, placekicker Aldrick Rosas likely will handle all the team's kicking duties. Either quarterback Gardner Minshew, backup Mike Glennon or receiver Chris Conley will be called on to serve as Rosas' holder on extra points and field goals.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
It was vintage Thompson, and he managed to neutralize Neal’s offense with his movement and his quickness.
DENVER — Donning gray caps that declared them AFC East champions for the first time since 1995, the Buffalo Bills acted like this was old hat.“We’re going to enjoy it on the flight back home, but we know the job ain’t done yet,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said after the Bills’ 48-19 dismantling of the Denver Broncos officially ended New England’s 11-year reign atop the division.“We still have a lot more to accomplish,” added Hughes, who contributed to the Bills' biggest blowout of 2020 with a 21-yard fumble return for a touchdown just 17 seconds after Josh Allen’s second TD run.Sporting blue T-shirts that read “Won but not done,” the Bills (11-3) acted like the Patriots did all those years when they dominated the division and AFC East titles were mere stepping stones.“It’s great that we’re able to do it the first time in 25 years,” Allen said. “To be the team and to be the quarterback on the team that does it, obviously feels really good. At the same time, that’s not our end goal. We set out to do this in order to get the chance to do what we really want to do, and that’s to win a Super Bowl championship."No disrespect to those celebrating, of course.“I know our fans and Bills Mafia is probably going crazy right now,” Allen added. “But there’s still a lot on the table.”Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said he received a congratulatory email from Marv Levy, the last Bills coach to win the AFC East.But he, too, was looking beyond winning a division title.“We have more work to do,” McDermott said.Allen, who wasn't even born the last time the Bills won the division in 1995, ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more against the team that bypassed him in the 2018 NFL draft despite his starring at windy Wyoming, just 2 1/2 hours north of Denver.Asked if the snub by Broncos general manager John Elway, who chose linebacker Bradley Chubb instead, made this milestone moment any more meaningful, Allen responded, “I'm where I'm supposed to be.”While the Bills have turned things around in Allen's three seasons, the Broncos (5-9) continue to founder. This loss secured their fourth consecutive losing season, something that hadn't happened in Denver since the franchise's futile early days in the 1960s and early '70s.They also became the first team ever to go five years without making the playoffs following a Super Bowl title.Allen threw for 359 yards, hitting Stefon Diggs 11 times for 147 yards before he suffered a foot injury in the fourth quarter, and Cole Beasley eight times for 112 yards.Allen also tied Jack Kemp’s record of 25 career touchdown runs with his second TD scamper, a 1-yard keeper to the right that was set up by Andre Roberts’ 55-yard return of Taylor Russilino's short second-half kickoff.After Allen’s 1-yard TD run to start the second half, cornerback Tre’Davious White strip-sacked Drew Lock on Denver’s first offensive play. Defensive end Jerry Hughes scooped up the ball at the 21 and weaved his way through several Broncos to make it 35-13.Allen dismantled Denver’s makeshift secondary that had lost five cornerbacks in two weeks, picking on De'Vante Bausby all afternoon while completing 28 of 40 passes. Rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia held his own but was ejected in the third quarter for slapping Bills rookie receiver Gabriel Davis.Allen threw touchdown passes to Dawson Knox and Jake Kumerow, who became the 13th Bills player to catch a TD pass, tying an NFL record held by seven other teams.Lock hit tight end Noah Fant with a 6-yard touchdown toss with 5 seconds left in the first half, but Russolino missed the extra point. He also missed the 51-yard field goal attempt way to the right on Denver’s opening drive.“I thought offensively we had a pretty good first half there,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “If we make the field goal and extra point for 17 points, you’re looking at a tight game.”COVID KICKERThe Broncos turned to Russolino, whose vagabond career included stops in the XFL, the Canadian Football League and even the Chinese arena league after Brandon McManus went on the COVID-19 reserve list.In addition to his short second-half kickoff to the Buffalo 4 that Roberts returned to Broncos territory, Russolino missed a 51-yard field goal and two extra points on a windy day that didn’t adversely affect Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who made both field goal attempts and all six extra points.“All four of those were disappointing,” Fangio said, “because he had a really good day in practice the other day when he was practicing and I was encouraged by him. There was some wind out there, but it didn’t bother their kicker. Yeah, I thought he was going to kick better than he did.”INJURIESBills: Along with Diggs, PR Andre Roberts injured his lower back in the third quarter, and OL Daryl Williams left with a groin injury. A person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press that Diggs’ foot was fine. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because McDermott provided no injury updates after the game, when he said he was “just praying that everyone turns out to be healthy.”Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) and RB Royce Freeman (hip) were hurt in the second half.UP NEXT:Bills: visit the New England Patriots for a Monday night game on Dec. 28.Broncos: visit the Los Angeles Chargers, who they rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat on Nov. 1 with a touchdown as time ran out.___AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed.___Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLArnie Stapleton, The Associated Press
DENVER — The potential feel-good story for the Denver Broncos' emergency kicker turned into a nightmare with a missed field goal and two pushed extra points.Taylor Russolino, a late fill-in for Brandon McManus, was hardly the only one off the mark for Denver on this forgettable afternoon.Drew Lock struggled to ignite the offence and the Denver defence couldn't stop Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs as the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title with a 48-19 win on Saturday.The Broncos (5-9) clinched something, too — a fourth straight losing season.What's more, the Broncos are assured of missing the playoffs for a fifth straight season.“We all know the expectations here in Denver, the winning tradition this organization has,” safety Justin Simmons conceded. ”There’s no asterisk next to our record saying injury and COVID-19. It just says wins or losses. That’s all anyone cares about."At the end of the day, of course, I'm always going to be hopeful because I believe we have a really good team."Not on this windy day that began with Russolino sending a 51-yard field goal wide right on the opening drive. The former XFL kicker was added with McManus sidelined because of COVID-19 concerns. Russolino also missed two extra points, including one before halftime after Noah Fant's score trimmed it to 21-13.No finger pointing, though.“Everybody’s human,” Fant said. “Everybody makes mistakes. I have no clue what it’s like to be in his shoes. I have no clue what it’s like to kick a field goal. I’m not the guy to be real upset about things like that.”Plus, there was plenty of blame to spread around against Buffalo (11-3). The Broncos secondary was lit up as part of the Josh Allen Show.To think, Denver could've drafted Allen at No. 5 in 2018. The Broncos took Bradley Chubb, instead.Allen gave them a glimpse of what they missed, throwing for 359 yards and two TDs. He also ran for two scores.His favourite target was the tough-to-cover Stefon Diggs, who hauled in 11 passes for 147 yards on a banged-up Broncos defensive backfield.“Josh Allen is a great quarterback,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s right up there with the best in the league.”Fangio's QB couldn't get much going, especially in the second half. Lock threw for just 33 yards after halftime. He also had a fumble that Jerry Hughes returned 21 yards for a score to make it 35-13.This after Lock turned in a four-touchdown performance at Carolina last weekend.Lock refuted the notion the offence took a step back on a day when receivers Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler caught a combined five passes.“I wouldn’t say that any of us are feeling in a way that we’re taking a step back,” said Lock, who was 20 of 32 for 132 yards and one TD. “That was not a good day for us, by any means. Our job is to figure out why it wasn’t, what we did wrong, what we could’ve done better, and go from there."The defence surrendered its most points since Fangio took over, including a 51-yard TD run from tailback Devin Singletary through the heart of Denver’s defence with the outcome long decided.This may have best exemplified Denver's level of frustration: Linebacker Alexander Johnson was called for a personal foul for throwing Allen out of bounds in the third quarter. On the next play, Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia was ejected for throwing a punch at Bills receiver Gabriel Davis.“You're going to have a bad play every once in a while. How you recover is how it matters — if you're going to play down the rest of the game or you're going to come back and try to kick butt the rest of the game,” Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell said. “Just try to stay even-keeled.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLPat Graham, The Associated Press
Draymond Green injured his right foot during a scrimmage earlier this week.
San Jose State’s dream season will include a conference championship.
The Irish's playoff inclusion is in jeopardy after a blowout loss to Clemson. Meanwhile, Texas A&M rolled against a weak opponent. Which team has the better argument to make the four-team field?
A rite of December in the NFL, along with Christmas, Hanukkah and meaningless games for the Jets, Bengals and Lions, is the release of playoff scenarios.Those scenarios become less complicated as the league gets deeper into the month. Suffice to note that eight of the top teams can clinch something this weekend.The real spotlight, of course, is on two of the clubs already headed to the playoffs: defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City (12-1) at New Orleans (10-3).Kansas City owns the AFC West crown and clinches the top seed and bye in the AFC with a victory plus losses by Pittsburgh and Buffalo. With only one bye for this season's playoffs, that's huge.New Orleans takes the NFC South with a win or a Buccaneers loss. The race for the No. 1 conference seed is tight, with the Packers one game ahead of the Saints, the Rams and Seahawks one game behind.Drew Brees will be active after missing four games with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, making for an intriguing matchup with Patrick Mahomes.“You want to play against those great quarterbacks that you watched growing up that were kind of guys that you looked up to and the way they played the game,” Mahomes said before the Saints announced Brees' return on Friday.Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one player to watch. He is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns receiving with 14.Meanwhile, Brees will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has had a rough season after winning the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year award. He was ruled out for the game with an ankle injury. Thomas had been coming on following several injuries, with two games in which he eclipsed 100 yards receiving in the past four — with Taysom Hill at quarterback.The action began Thursday night with some extra football. Rookie Justin Herbert completed a 53-yard pass to Jalen Guyton that set up Herbert's touchdown sneak from inside the 1 as the Los Angeles Chargers won at Las Vegas 30-27. The Chargers (5-9) had lost nine in a row within the AFC West.Las Vegas (7-7) had kicked a field goal on the only other possession of the overtime.Bills 48, Denver 19The Bills clinched their first AFC East title since 1995 on Saturday. Their previous 11-win season was in 1999.Josh Allen threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more. The Bills (11-3) scored twice in a 17-second span in the third quarter to ice their fourth straight victory that officially ended the New England Patriots’ 11-year reign atop the division.The Broncos (5-9) have their fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since they had 10 straight sub-.500 campaigns from 1963-72. They also became the first team ever to go five years without making the playoffs following a Super Bowl titleCarolina (4-9) at Green Bay (10-3), Saturday nightThe Panthers have lost seven of their past eight games, but they have a productive rookie in safety Jeremy Chinn. He leads all rookies with 91 tackles and has two fumble returns for touchdowns, a sack and forced fumble in the past two games.Carolina will need all of that and more against the Packers, who have clinched the NFC North and share the NFC’s best record with New Orleans. The Packers own a tiebreaker for beating the Saints on Sept. 27.Green Bay WR Davante Adams has caught a touchdown pass in eight straight games, the third-longest such streak within a single season in the Super Bowl era. Jerry Rice caught a touchdown pass in 12 straight games in 1987 and A.J. Green did it in nine straight games in 2012. Although Adams missed two games with a hamstring injury, he still has 14 touchdown catches to tie Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill for the NFL lead.Seattle (9-4) at Washington (6-7)The Seahawks will clinch a playoff spot for the eighth time in nine seasons with a victory or tie. What happens inside the 20-yard line could be telling: Seattle’s red-zone offence is second best in the league at 74.5% success rate, and Washington's red-zone defence is tied for second best at 50%.Each team has a dangerous defender who can swing matters, too. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has 8 1-2 sacks, the most in a season by a defensive back since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Washington end Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, leads rookies with 5 1-2 sacks. Last week against San Francisco, he had a sack, a forced fumble and a 47-yard fumble return for a TD.New England (6-7) at Miami (8-5)A loss means no playoffs for New England, snapping an 11-season run. Of course, Tom Brady now plays in Tampa Bay.One of Miami's strengths is takeaways. The Dolphins’ streak of at least one forced turnover in 19 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. Miami is tied for the NFL lead with 25 takeaways, and tied for second in turnover differential at plus-10. Xavien Howard’s nine interceptions are the most in a season in the NFL since Chicago’s Tim Jennings had nine in 2012. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is second in interceptions with seven.Tampa Bay (8-5) at Atlanta (4-9)A great matchup for Brady as the Bucs seek to snap a 13-year playoff drought, the second-longest string in the NFL behind Cleveland. They need a victory and an unlikely tie between Minnesota and Chicago. Brady is 6-0 and has thrown for 1,908 yards and 13 touchdowns with only two interceptions in six career starts against the Falcons, all with New England. That includes the 466-yard passing performance in the Super Bowl comeback four seasons ago.With standout receiver Julio Jones unable to stay healthy, Atlanta's Calvin Ridley has stepped up. He had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown last week. His six 100-yard games are tied for the NFL lead.“It’s always tough when you’re missing a great player, there’s no question about that,” QB Matt Ryan says of Jones. “When he’s out there, he’s a difference-maker for us."Detroit (5-8) at Tennessee (9-4)Tennessee clinches a playoff berth with a victory and Baltimore loss, or by winning and the Dolphins losing and the Browns winning.Derrick Henry, who Hall of Famer running back LaDainian Tomlinson has compared to Jim Brown, ran for a season-high 215 yards and scored two TDs against Jacksonville. He's the first player with four career games with at least 200 yards rushing and two or more TD runs.Detroit has lost five straight to Tennessee and CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, had season-ending surgery to repair a groin injury.Jacksonville (1-12) at Baltimore (8-5)Look for a ground emphasis here.The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in 36 straight games, seven short of the NFL record set by Pittsburgh from 1974-77. Baltimore is averaging 173.8 yards on the ground and topped 200 yards in each of the past two games. QB Lamar Jackson leads the NFL with a 6.3 yards per carry average and ranks 10th in the league with 793 yards rushing.In Jacksonville's awful season, including defeats in the past 12 games, James Robinson is the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing. He leads all rookies this season in scrimmage yards (1,361), rushing yards (1,035), rushing attempts (224), first downs (65) and rushing TDs (seven).Houston (4-9) at Indianapolis (9-4)Philip Rivers keeps reaching milestones. He has 417 career touchdown passes and needs three to tie Dan Marino for fifth. Rivers also would be making his 238th career start, tying Tony Gonzalez for No. 8 on the league’s all-time list.While the Colts are right in the post-season mix, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest flops. Last week's 36-7 against Chicago's inept offence was particularly embarrassing.New York Jets (0-13) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4)Did somebody say mismatch? Invoke the mercy rule?The NFL’s best defence — that would be the Rams — faces the NFL’s worst offence. The Rams are also tops in the league in passing defence, and the Jets are last in passing offence, a major reason they appear headed to the third 0-16 season in NFL history.Adding extra incentive for the hosts: Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with a victory.Pittsburgh (11-2) at Cincinnati (2-10-1), Monday nightThe only saving grace for this prime-time affair is that the Steelers can secure the AFC North title if Cleveland loses or Pittsburgh wins. Pittsburgh has dominated the series, winning 11 straight and 14 of the past 15. The Steelers are riding a string of 70 games with at least one sack, an NFL record.Probably the only reason to have this matchup on a Monday night in December was the presence of Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Sorry, he'll be absent with a torn-up knee.Cleveland (9-4) at New York Giants (5-8)The Browns are 3-0 against NFC East teams this season and are 9-4 for the first time since 1994. With one more win, the Browns will match their highest victory total since their 1999 expansion rebirth. They went 10-6 in 2007. They also have scored more than 40 points in successive games for the first time since 1968, but Cleveland has allowed 82 points in the past two games.Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was limited by a hamstring issue last week and now is battling ankle problems. Another loss for New York could doom any post-season hopes, even in that weak division.Philadelphia (4-8-1) at Arizona (7-6)Former Sooners QBs Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts go at it.Hurts won his first career start last week, replacing Carson Wentz and leading an upset over New Orleans. He needs to watch out for Haason Reddick. The Cardinals had eight sacks in their win over the Giants last weekend and Reddick set a franchise record with five sacks. Philly has yielded 53 sacks, but Hurts wasn't trapped by the Saints.Murray has led the Cardinals to a 3-0 record against the NFC East, too, winning those games by a combined 94-32.San Francisco (5-8) at Dallas (4-9)On the original NFL schedule, this was the Sunday night game. It shows how far these teams have fallen that the league flexed it to the afternoon. America's Team?With one more loss, San Francisco will become the second team in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the season after losing the Super Bowl. Carolina went 6-10 in 2016.The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 400 points (30.8 per game), 36 shy of the franchise record from 10 years ago. The seven points allowed against Cincinnati last week were the fewest since a 31-6 win over Miami in Week 3 last season.Chicago (6-7) at Minnesota (6-7)Yes, both teams are alive in the playoff race? Not sure either one deserves that.The Bears and Vikings are tied for eighth place in the NFC, one game behind Arizona for the last wild-card spot. Chicago has won its past two games at Minnesota. The previous time the Bears had three straight road victories against the Vikings was 1983-85.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
