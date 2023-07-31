Soviet emblem cut off Ukraine's Motherland Monument

The Daily Beast

via Telegram / 112Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down local airspace, according to local reports.The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring from the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries had been