Southwest passengers dealing with flight cancellations in Omaha
Southwest passengers dealing with flight cancellations in Omaha
Southwest passengers dealing with flight cancellations in Omaha
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — No miracle ending this time. Just more of the same for the Las Vegas Raiders. Essentially gifted a victory by New England last Sunday on one of the most improbable walk-off touchdowns in NFL history, the Raiders couldn't keep the momentum going in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night that all but eliminated them from the playoffs. Las Vegas led for more than 50 minutes but yielded down the stretch against the emotionally-charged Steelers (7-8), letting Pitt
As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked
Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro
Les Snead famously wore a T-shirt at the Los Angeles Rams' championship parade 10 months ago mocking his team's lack of draft picks. Snead built a Super Bowl winner the unconventional way, out of free agents and trades rather than through the draft. His acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford from Detroit cost him his first-round pick in 2022 and he sent two picks, including his second-rounder, to Denver for quarterback hunter Von Miller. Those moves paid off spectacularly in the Rams’ 23-20
Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-
Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg