Southwest Chicago High School Students Participate in District-Wide Walkouts

Public high school students in Chicago, Illinois, organized a district-wide walkout on Friday, January 14, to protest in-person instruction amid a COVID-19 surge.

Footage filmed by the Chi Student Pandemic Response shows students at Marie Sklodowska Curie Metropolitan High School in southwest Chicago walking out “in favor of hybrid learning, amplifying youth voices,” and holding Mayor Lori E Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools “accountable,” they wrote in a tweet.

Local youth organization Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance (Chi-Rads) announced the walkout after citing a list of demands to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) accepted a “tentative” agreement with the CPS bargaining team that addresses “chronically inadequate COVID-19 testing and contact tracing,” and provides students with masks, according to a CTU press release. Credit: Chi Student Pandemic Response via Storyful