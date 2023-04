Reuters

LISBON (Reuters) -Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday he did not want to "please anyone" with his views about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, after provoking criticism in the West for suggesting Kyiv shared the blame for the war. Speaking in Lisbon at the start of his first visit to Europe since being elected president, Lula said his aim was to "build a way to bring both of them (Russia and Ukraine) to the table". Last week he said the United States and European allies should stop supplying arms to Ukraine, arguing that they were prolonging the war.