Southwest Airlines cancels flights in Bay Area

The Canadian Press

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canadian Bianca Andreescu's title defence at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., began with a hard-fought second-round match. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., needed three sets and nearly three hours to defeat American Alison Riske 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 Saturday night. The Canadian is the tournament's reigning champion, having won the event the last time it was held in 2019. The 2020 iteration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 21-year-old won the first s