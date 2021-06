The Canadian Press

Brazilian fullback Auro plans to look for a nearby beach. Alejandro Pozuelo will be reunited with his pregnant wife in Spain. Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea and others are on international duty. Toronto FC players and staff have gone their separate ways during an international break that doesn't see the club play again until June 19. While some will resume training as early as Saturday in Florida, the hope is the time apart will help the underachieving 1-4-2 team recharge and reset. Some headed