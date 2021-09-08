Southern Ontario Hit by Line of Thunderstorms

A “significant weather event" brought heavy rain, thunder and wind to southern Ontario on September 7, causing significant damaged to some areas and leaving thousands without power, CTV News reported.

Environment Canada warned of a line of thunderstorms producing winds of up to 100 km/h (60 mph), hail, and possibly isolated tornadoes.

Video filmed by Jay Kells shows a quick burst of strong wind moving through Goderich in southern Ontario. Credit: Jay Kells via Storyful