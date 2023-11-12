Southern Indiana honors veterans with D*A*S*H 5K
Some 25 Russian invaders were killed, another 30 injured, and eight vehicles destroyed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a Russian convoy of 11 supply trucks near occupied Hladkivka in Kherson Oblast’s Skadovsk district, Ukrainian military reported on Nov. 10.
Last year's trio of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines were orchestrated by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
Explosions in Kyiv heard on the morning of Nov. 11 were the result of a Russian ballistic missile attack, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson, Yuriy Ihnat, confirmed on national TV.
The futuristic new B-21 bomber took off on its first flight Friday morning from Palmdale, a milestone event as the plane continues testing.
The Arrow-3 system was deployed in 2017 and used on Thursday for the first time to engage a ballistic missile fired by Iran-backed militants.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The B-21 Raider took its first test flight on Friday, moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the nation's next nuclear weapons stealth bomber. The Raider flew in Palmdale, California, where it has been under testing and development by Northrop Grumman. The Air Force is planning to build 100 of the warplanes, which have a flying wing shape much like their predecessor the B-2 Spirit but will incorporate advanced materials, propulsion and stealth technology to make them
The deputy head of the FSB’s Border Guard Service’s logistics department was assassinated by Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) fighters, a Ukrainian intelligence source has told NV.
Ukraine is securing new positions on the Dnipro river’s left bank, leading military analysts have said, as its forces expand a bridgehead in Russian-occupied Kherson.
Russian missile may have locked onto the civilian ship's radar in the absence of a live Ukrainian military radar signature, the UK MOD said.
Russian forces targeted Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk. A ballistic missile was shot down as it approached the Ukrainian capital, said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
The United Kingdom has completed the training of 30,000 Ukrainian military personnel, seven weeks ahead of schedule, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on his X (Twitter) account on Nov. 10.
A next-generation stealth bomber capable of disguising itself as another object has taken to the air for the first time.
Near the end of the Second World War, Canadian soldiers helped liberate the people of the Netherlands from Nazi occupation. More than 7,000 of them lost their lives in the eight-month campaign — and are now resting in military cemeteries across the country. When the tragic history of Canada’s residential school system made international headlines a few years ago, a Dutch couple felt compelled to act. Heather Yourex-West reports.
Russian invasion forces are continuing to shell residential buildings and the Avdiivka coke and chemical plant, and are trying to move their infantry reserves closer to the front line, the Tavria Defense Forces spokesman, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun said on national television on Nov. 10.
Rumors of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi’s possible resignation have intensified after two events.
The frequency and challenges of the Russian Shahed drone attacks on Ukraine, including how and where they fly from, were explained by Air Force spokesperson Yuri Ihnat in his interview with Radio NV.
Russia's military said on Friday that its forces had thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to forge a bridgehead on the eastern bank of the River Dnipro and on nearby islands, killing around 500 Ukrainian soldiers in the past week. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield claim, which was made in a Russian defence ministry statement and said the fighting had happened in the Kherson area of southern Ukraine. "On 9 November, personnel from a motorised rifle company in the Russian military grouping 'Dnipro' under the command of Senior Lieutenant Zolto Arsalanov destroyed servicemen from a unit of Ukraine's 36th Marine Infantry brigade as they were trying to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnipro River," the statement said.
MONTREAL — A parliamentary committee is demanding that Ottawa ensure an open bidding process for new military surveillance planes, rather than a sole-source contract. Echoing calls from the premiers of Ontario and Quebec, the House of Commons defence committee passed a motion Thursday that asks the federal government to put out a request for proposals before it chooses a replacement for the Royal Canadian Air Force's CP-140 Aurora — maritime patrol planes set to retire in 2030 after a half-centu
The Philippines said Friday that the Chinese Coast Guard fired a water cannon at one of its ships in the South China Sea heading to resupply one of its military outposts near a disputed reef.
