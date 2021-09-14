Southern French Region Struck by Flash Flooding

Flash flooding caused damage and hazardous driving conditions in the southern French department of the Gard on September 14, as up to two months of rain fell in the space of six hours.

The department was placed under a red storm and flooding alert by Meteo France, which was later lowered to an orange warning in line with several surrounding areas.

Stephane Darras said this footage showed the flooding in Gallargues-le-Montueux. Credit: Stephane Darras via Storyful