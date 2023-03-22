Southern California Sees Record-Breaking Rain Amid 'Unseasonably Strong Storm'

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported record-breaking rainfall totals over one inch in Southern California as an “unseasonably strong storm” traveled through the region on Tuesday, March 21.

This footage, which Lucy Buttons said was captured in Camarillo, California, shows “monsoon-style” rain falling in the area.

The NWS said five daily rainfall records were broken and that downtown Los Angeles saw 1.43 inches of rain, breaking a record set in 1893. Credit: Lucy Buttons via Storyful