New South Wales Woman Rescued After Vehicle Swept Away by Flood Waters

A 72-year-old woman who became trapped in her car after it was swept off a flooded rural causeway north of Kempsey, New South Wales, on Wednesday afternoon, July 6, was rescued by police.

Footage released by the New South Wales Police Force shows an officer attached to a winch cable entering the floodwater to bring the driver to safety.

Police said the woman’s car was wedged against a line of trees and she was trapped in neck-high water.

The woman was taken to Kempsey Hospital where she was treated for hypothermia and exhaustion. Police said the woman could have been trapped for up to 45 minutes.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology warned of “possible life-threatening” flash flooding in the Mid North Coast region on Wednesday. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful