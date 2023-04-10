New South Wales' Massive Tweed Volcano

Tweed Volcano is a heavily eroded shield volcano, that existed in its live state around 23 million years ago. This incredible landmark is the largest volcano in Australia, and, the massive erosion caldera that exists in Tweed, is the largest in the southern hemisphere. Tweed has a very interesting history. Because even though it's a shield volcano, it's also released some extremely explosive volcanic eruptions. The felsic version of Tweed, is due to the melting of the ancient Triassic-Permian volcanic bedrock that existed here prior to Australia passing over a magmatic plume, known as the Cosgrove hotspot. The vast amounts of basalt and trachyte released by this plume, travelled up through weaknesses in the lower crust of Australia, melting continental felsic rocks along the way, and altering the chemistry of the basalt, from a low silica composition, to one that was dominated by silica. So this is the story of what is, by far, the most impressive volcano to currently exist in Australia. I hope you enjoyed this video. If you wish to be in the loop for more content such as this, each like, share, comment and subscription helps the channel out immensely. If you are not in a position to donate, I totally understand! The biggest supporting factor that you engage in is to watch our videos all the way to the end (very important for helping us rank) and to share them around so please consider doing this so that Youtube recommends our channel more. If you are in a position to support our channel on Youtube Membership, Patreon, or by donating to our PayPal, the link to all of this can be found below: Link to Queensland's Glass House Mountains Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3avWNHoEDAg 💗 SUPPORT OUR PATREON https://www.patreon.com/OzGeographics Become a Patreon to unlock special perks, benefits, and the link to our discord server. 🎥 Join our Youtube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLrvjGBzYmj8W1rJToPasg/join Become a Member to access special perks, benefits, our discord server and badges! 💟 Link to our PayPal: paypal.me/OzGeographicsYoutube For one time donations to show your support for this channel and to allow me to focus on this channel. 🌋 Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLrvjGBzYmj8W1rJToPasgsub_confirmation=1 🌏 About OzGeographics OzGeographics, formally known as Geographics, is an Australian based Youtube channel that releases high quality documentaries in an easy to digest format. We primarily release videos that cover topics in the realm of Earth Sciences or natural disasters, but we also release the odd video here or there that delves into other sciences, or other topics altogether depending on how compelling we find the topic at hand. Our videos are catered for anyone and everyone, and our goal is to attempt to explain hard to understand events in an easy to digest manner that isn't too "dry" in its presentation. We strive to explain hard to understand scientific phenomenon in a way that isn't too boring, or hard to understand, so that people from all backgrounds can understand, learn, and appreciate this content and what we are discussing to a greater extent. We release videos once per week at a minimum and we regularly engage with our community to keep them updated on all things OzGeographics! #tweed #tweedvolcano #mountwarning #newsouthwales #nsw #geology #geological #geologicalhistory #volcanology #volcanoes #volcaniceruption #volcaniceruptions #earthscience #earthsciences #geoscience #geosciences #geography #felsic #mafic #basalt #explosive #effusive #tweedvolcaniceruption