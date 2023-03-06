South Sacramento House Fire
The White House says President Biden had cancerous legion removed and is healing well
Scientific studies have found that only less than 1% of the estrogen found in drinking water is from birth control pills.
Questions about the fairness of Biden’s plan underscore the big problems with conservatives’ new favorite doctrine.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle. That independent streak i
Beijing announces an increase in military spending, while warning of "escalating" threats.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday denied committing "illegal acts" after a report that jewelry allegedly gifted by Saudi Arabia to him and his wife was brought into the South American nation without being declared to authorities. The government of Bolsonaro's successor, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, pledged to investigate the matter. On Friday, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported that a member of Bolsonaro's government had illegally tried to bring to Brazil a $3.2 million jewelry set consisting of a diamond necklace, ring, watch and earrings gifted to the far-right former president and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro by the Saudi government.
Boris Johnson nominated his father for a knighthood in his resignation honours list, it has been reported.
Families face detention and deportation if they enter the UK illegally under harsh new measures to stop people smugglers from targeting women and children Channel migrants.
The former president's attorneys are asserting executive privilege in a sealed motion. Pence has already vowed to resist a special counsel subpoena.
The Biden administration is close to tightening rules on some overseas investments by U.S. companies in an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could improve its military prowess, according to a U.S. official familiar with the deliberations. The soon-to-be-issued executive order from President Joe Biden will limit American investment in advanced technologies that have national security applications — such as next-generation military capabilities that could help China improve the speed and accuracy of military decision making, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The expected action is the latest effort by the White House to target China's military and technology sectors at a time of increasingly fraught relations between the world's two biggest economies.
Israeli Cabinet ministers on Sunday advanced a bill that would allow Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep a $270,000 donation he received from a relative to pay for his legal bills as he fights corruption charges. The bill is part of a proposed overhaul of Israel's legal system by Netanyahu's new government. The plan has drawn fierce protests for over two months in Israel, the largest seen in years.
Replacement of bridges moves into final design phase. New spans not expected until 2030.
Letters to the editor on Idaho’s reputation, the Lava Ridge Wind Project and plans to reinstitute the firing squad.
Ecuador's National Assembly on Saturday voted in favor of a report which recommends opening an impeachment process against President Guillermo Lasso, accusing him of corruption over dealings in public companies. The report, which is not binding, was approved by 104 of Ecuador's 137 lawmakers in an expected rejection of Lasso's leadership. Lasso, a conservative former banker, does not have a majority in the National Assembly and has repeatedly clashed with lawmakers, some of who tried to oust him in 2022.
How apt. On the same day that new figures emerged showing Britain’s woeful train services have never been worse, the boss of HS2 was back on the BBC desperately trying to make the case for the country’s biggest white elephant – again.
MPs and peers have urged ministers to think again on controversial new strikes law.
The civil servant is expected to submit a formal request on Monday to take on the role of Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.
The bill, which is still in the legislature, aims to define a fetus as a living person and equate terminating a pregnancy to homicide.
(Bloomberg) -- A second freight train derailment in Ohio within a month is giving new impetus for rail safety legislation in Congress, as Democrats and Republicans prepare to grill Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw when he testifies to a Senate committee Thursday.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts $100 in ViewWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With
LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Steve Shurtleff was at Joe Biden's side in 2019 when he filed papers in the New Hampshire State House to run for president. He repeatedly trekked across the state with Biden to court primary voters. And when Biden ultimately won the presidency, it was Shurtleff, then the Democratic state House speaker, who proudly sealed the envelope that carried New Hampshire's four electoral votes — including his own name — to the U.S. Senate. But on the eve of a new election season, Shurt