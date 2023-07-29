South Lyon social district gets pushback, concerns raised about liability

Reuters
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday temporarily blocked a lower court's decision to strike down a regulation aimed at reining in privately made firearms known as "ghost guns" that are difficult for law enforcement to trace. The action by Alito, who handles emergency matters arising from a group of states including Texas, effectively freezes the litigation as the court weighs a request on Thursday from President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate the rule pending an appeal. Alito put the case on hold for one week, until Aug. 4, and gave the rule's challengers until Aug. 2 to respond to the administration's request.