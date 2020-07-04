South Lake Tahoe sees increase in COVID-19 cases

The fireworks show has been canceled and many activities scaled back, yet tens of thousands of tourists are flocking to the Lake Tahoe Basin for the holiday weekend, creating growing concerns about safety during the pandemic. Since South Lake Tahoe has reopened to tourists, COVID-19 numbers have nearly doubled, from 54 cases on June 12 to over 100 cases as if Friday. The South Lake Tahoe region makes up just over half of all cases in El Dorado County. Get the full story in the video above.

