STORY: Tens of thousands of partiers had crowded into narrow streets and alleyways of Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district on Saturday (October 29) for the first unmasked Halloween festivities in three years.

Witnesses said chaos erupted when people surged into one narrow, sloping alley that was packed with crowds, resulting in the crush that killed at least 154 killed and injured 149, with 33 people in serious condition.