Will South Korea's presidential election ink the end of tattoo taboos?

In South Korea, tattoos are taboo.

"The judiciary calls us the law breakers, fines us, and sends us to jail.”

While tattoos have become increasingly in-vogue among young people and K-pop stars

South Korea's older generation associate them with gangs

and believe that altering the human body means disrespect to one's parents.

It is in fact illegal to perform tattoos here unless you’re a medical professional.

Tattoo artists can face police raids, prosecution, fines of up to the equivalent of $42,000 and even prison terms, in theory as much as life.

All in all, it’s a risky profession for guys like this

"Hello, I'm tattooist Doy, Kim Do-yoon, who draws on human skin. South Korea is the only country that considers tattooing by non-doctors as illegal."

Doy is one of South Korea's most famous tattoo artists

having inked the likes of Brad Pitt.

He practises from a modest building with no signage

and says he just wants to practice his craft without fear.

Last year he was fined over $4,000 after a video of him inking a popular Korean actress went viral, a ruling that he’s appealed.

Doy leads a union of 650 tattoo artists.

In a survey the union found six cases of artists being sentenced to jail since last April

usually with prison sentences of two years.

However, change could be on its way.

Over the last 10 years, tattoos have become increasingly popular among young South Koreans.

BTS band member Jungkook famously has several

and while tattoos are usually covered up on TV,

celebrities have not been shy to show them off on social media.

An appreciation for ‘K-tattoos’ has grown at home and abroad

often distinguished by fine-line drawing, intricate detail and bold use of colour.

The tattoo taboo is now even playing out in South Korean politics

in the run up to March’s presidential election.

Lee Jae-myung is the ruling party's candidate.

In a move seen as courting young voters,

he said it made no sense for the industry to be illegal,

noting it was worth an estimated $1 billion

and promised to back bills now pending in parliament to legalise tattooing.

"I really hope the candidates will keep this pledge and that tattooing by non-doctors will become legal. As the person getting the tattoo, we don't get punished but the people who do those tattoos for us get punished. That's quite uncomfortable. So, I support that pledge."

It’s estimated about 3 million people in South Korea have at least one tattoo

and if you count semi-permanent cosmetic tattoos - popular here for enhancing eyebrows, eyelines and hairlines - that rises to 13 million.

Back on the campaign trail - Yoon Suk-yeol from the conservative main opposition People Power Party

has not yet decided its position on traditional tattoos

but supports legalising cosmetic ones.

Ahn Cheol-soo, a third candidate who has had his eyebrows tattooed to look bushier,

has not announced his position on the matter.