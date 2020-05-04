South Koreans rush to 'revenge' shop after isolation

South Koreans across the country went on shopping sprees over the weekend after weeks of being cooped up at home.

They call it "bobok sobi," or revenge shopping.

And South Koreans had days to throng department stores -- it was the first long weekend since social distancing rules began rolling back last month.

55-year-old Lee Jong-hee was one of those eager shoppers.

"I came here with my friend to get some fresh air. Now I can buy them (accessories) after trying it myself, it feels so good because I can shop in person."

Major retail chains like Lotte Shopping and Hyundai Department Store trumpeted bargain sales to lure customers in.

The nationwide splurge gave a much-needed boost to the economy after weeks of stay-at-home measures took their toll.

However, South Korea's early action meant it largely saw success in managing the global health crisis.

And on Sunday (May 3) -- the government said it would roll those limits back further this week.

They also warned people to stay vigilant even as daily life resumes.

"Having social distancing rules in daily life means social and business activities are allowed, but individuals and communities need to take responsibility themselves."

Locals looking to kick cabin fever also returned to amusement parks, movie theaters, and even airports.

There's been a surge in demand for domestic travel.

Korean Air said its nearly doubled the number of passenger flights between the capital Seoul and popular vacation spot, Jeju Island.