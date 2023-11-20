South Korean team wins League of Legends championship

STORY: South Korean team T1 triumph in the League of Legends world finals

Location: Seoul, South Korea

The multiplayer game is an eSports classic

[Lee Sang-hyeok 'Faker', T1 member]

"My personal goal for this was to keep (my) composure and mindset where even if I were to lose 3-0 in the finals, I would be able to smile. The goal was also to remain emotionally stable even after winning today, I personally enjoyed the process a lot, and I think it resulted in a positive outcome."

'Faker' enjoys celebrity status at home similar to that of a professional soccer player

YouTube's livestream alone tallied more than a million viewers

League also made its debut at the Asian Games in China earlier this year