South Korean team wins League of Legends championship
STORY: South Korean team T1 triumph in the League of Legends world finals
Location: Seoul, South Korea
The multiplayer game is an eSports classic
[Lee Sang-hyeok 'Faker', T1 member]
"My personal goal for this was to keep (my) composure and mindset where even if I were to lose 3-0 in the finals, I would be able to smile. The goal was also to remain emotionally stable even after winning today, I personally enjoyed the process a lot, and I think it resulted in a positive outcome."
'Faker' enjoys celebrity status at home similar to that of a professional soccer player
YouTube's livestream alone tallied more than a million viewers
League also made its debut at the Asian Games in China earlier this year