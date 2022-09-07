South Korean Marine Corps Use Armored Vehicle in Typhoon Rescue

At least 10 people were killed and others missing after Typhoon Hinnamnor swept across southeast South Korea on September 6, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Footage released by the South Korean Marine Corps shows rescuers using an armored vehicle to rescue five people and a dog from severe flooding in Pohang, the city hardest hit by the typhoon, according to Yonhap.

The agency reported on September 7 that seven bodies and two survivors were recovered from a flooded parking garage in the city. Credit: South Korea Marine Corps via Storyful