South Korean Baseball Fans Enjoy Socially Distanced Fun

South Korea’s baseball fans have been enjoying socially distanced fun at stadiums since they reopened at limited capacity on July 26, months after the start of the season.

KBO games began in May, but fans were not permitted to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have to wear masks, sit apart, and are required to have their temperatures taken before entering. They must also register their attendance to allow for contact tracing.

This video was shot at the July 29 game between the Hanwha Eagles and the Samsung Lions. Credit: Kyujin Jeon via Storyful